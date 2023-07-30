Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 47.1% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,621,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,790. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.