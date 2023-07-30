Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $24.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

