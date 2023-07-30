Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 0.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $146.94. 1,017,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,187. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

