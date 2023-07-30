Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.82. 585,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

