Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.87. 2,702,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.43. The stock has a market cap of $319.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.