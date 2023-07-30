Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 501 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,419. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

