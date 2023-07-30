Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Up 5.1 %
CLLXF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 22,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Callinex Mines has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
