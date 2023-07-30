Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) a C$1.90 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.90 price objective on Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Liberty Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

TSE LGD opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 5.71. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$0.74.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

