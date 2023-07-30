Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to C$181.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.1 %

CNI opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

