Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $120.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.6% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

