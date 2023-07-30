Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$167.21.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$159.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$144.71 and a 52-week high of C$175.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$159.00.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.