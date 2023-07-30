Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $293.06

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$293.06 and traded as low as C$280.00. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$280.00, with a volume of 146 shares.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$293.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$305.74. The stock has a market cap of C$957.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.34 by C($0.34). Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 15.7480315 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

Canadian Tire Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.