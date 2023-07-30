CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. 111,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
