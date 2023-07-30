Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in July

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,115,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 1,348,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.0 days.

Shares of Capital Power stock remained flat at $31.47 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPXWF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

