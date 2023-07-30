Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up 0.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,180. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

