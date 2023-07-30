Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $360.67 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,893 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 4.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $360,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. 2,935,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

