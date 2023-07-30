Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

