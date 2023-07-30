Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $575,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sanofi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Sanofi stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,732. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

