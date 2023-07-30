Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 1,345,519 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 36,752.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345,519 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $255,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $187.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,668. The company has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

