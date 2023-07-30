Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

AXP stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,659. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average is $165.44. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

