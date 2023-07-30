Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 647 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.31. 5,602,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,469. The stock has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

