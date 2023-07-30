Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 802,361 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 802,361 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $236.37. 1,889,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

