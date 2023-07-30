Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

