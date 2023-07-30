Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-$6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.95-6.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRI. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,940. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.76.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,543,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,684,000 after buying an additional 88,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,414,000 after buying an additional 140,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.