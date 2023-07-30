Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$790.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.07 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.95-$6.15 EPS.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE CRI traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $75.52. 1,523,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,940. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,662 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 384,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carter’s by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,996,000 after acquiring an additional 125,059 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

