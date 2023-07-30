CashBackPro Trading Up 16.7% This Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and $95,377.85 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,433.00 or 1.00018800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.68296659 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $118,104.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

