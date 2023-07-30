Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Update

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance
Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
