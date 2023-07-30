Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Update

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

