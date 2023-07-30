CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,600 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the June 30th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,956.0 days.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCDBF stock remained flat at $48.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCDBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

