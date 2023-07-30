Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.85B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.48- EPS.

Celestica Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of CLS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Celestica by 83.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 421.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 368,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 298,182 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

