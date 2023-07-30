Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of greater $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.64. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.45- EPS.

Centene Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of CNC stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.18. 7,129,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. Centene has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Centene by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,776,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,725,000 after purchasing an additional 377,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Centene by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,679,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,552,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

