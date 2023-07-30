Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Certara stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Certara has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Certara by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Certara by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Certara by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

