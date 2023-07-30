CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 480,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

CGI Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GIB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 168,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55. CGI has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $212,464,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CGI by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CGI by 126.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 380,416 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,243,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

