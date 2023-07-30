Chain Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Chain has a market cap of $25.96 million and $1.49 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chain

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,151,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,785,366,533 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

