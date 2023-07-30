Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

