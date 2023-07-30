Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $158.57, but opened at $171.26. Chart Industries shares last traded at $170.95, with a volume of 420,007 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

