Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $158.57, but opened at $171.26. Chart Industries shares last traded at $170.95, with a volume of 420,007 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
