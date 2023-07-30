Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 150 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 134,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.42. 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,719. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

