Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 11,767 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. 1,047,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,959. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

