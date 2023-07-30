Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 342 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,145,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $91,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,352,000 after purchasing an additional 929,387 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 389,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $78.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

