Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 615 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,512,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,096. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

