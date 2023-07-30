Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 107,538 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. Juniper Networks accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 53.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 87,383 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 49.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,418,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,230,000 after acquiring an additional 797,326 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Down 6.9 %

Juniper Networks stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. 15,078,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.