Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

TSLA stock traded up $10.73 on Friday, reaching $266.44. The company had a trading volume of 111,446,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,543,400. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $202.67. The company has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

