Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

HD traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $331.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

