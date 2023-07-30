Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $953.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $9.18 on Friday, reaching $928.79. The company had a trading volume of 423,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,661. The business has a 50 day moving average of $932.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $882.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

