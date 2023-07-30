Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. The Ensign Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.06% of The Ensign Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $967,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

