Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases New Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $32,569,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $1,633,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 283.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 83.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,173 shares of company stock worth $1,114,788. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. 3,070,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

