Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $957,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 107,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.3% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 89,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 206.5% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 518.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.25. 8,160,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,939,406. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

