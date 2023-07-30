Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.56. Check-Cap shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 96,977 shares.

CHEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

