Chellitcoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Chellitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

