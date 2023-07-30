Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 24,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. 6,546,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. The stock has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.57.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

