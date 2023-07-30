Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of CIC Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 24,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.